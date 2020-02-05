Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

