Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,507 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

