Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

