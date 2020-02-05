Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.