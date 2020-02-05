Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,229 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,784,000 after purchasing an additional 485,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.