Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

