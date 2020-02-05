Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

