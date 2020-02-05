Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,999 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.