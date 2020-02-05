Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,907 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BK opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

