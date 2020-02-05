Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

