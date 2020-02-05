Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,464,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 210,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

