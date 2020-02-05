Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

