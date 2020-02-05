Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,245 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

