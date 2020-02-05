Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

