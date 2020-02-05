Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

