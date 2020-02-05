Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 728 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.