Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $15,602,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

AMTD opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.