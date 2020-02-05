Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.