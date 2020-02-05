Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 1,266,788 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson acquired 1,266,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,134.30 ($7,187.45).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Sean Richardson acquired 704,914 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$5,639.31 ($3,999.51).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sean Richardson acquired 909,442 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,275.54 ($5,159.95).

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. Empire Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.01.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

