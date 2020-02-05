Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 1,266,788 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson acquired 1,266,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,134.30 ($7,187.45).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 6th, Sean Richardson acquired 704,914 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$5,639.31 ($3,999.51).
  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sean Richardson acquired 909,442 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,275.54 ($5,159.95).

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. Empire Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.01.

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

