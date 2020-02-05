NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 2,556 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NetGear stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.