Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

WORK stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

