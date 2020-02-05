BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Thomas B. Smith Sells 2,927 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Thomas B. Smith sold 2,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $15,747.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,243.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

