Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Natalie Sacks Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $22,723.74.

On Monday, December 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $25,887.42.

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $261,733.68.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

