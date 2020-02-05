Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

