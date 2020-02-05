AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 969 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 314,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AlarmCom by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

