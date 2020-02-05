Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $23,551.41.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $23,958.24.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Empire Resources Limited Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 1,266,788 Shares of Stock
Empire Resources Limited Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 1,266,788 Shares of Stock
NetGear, Inc. SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 2,556 Shares
NetGear, Inc. SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 2,556 Shares
Slack CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
Slack CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Insider Thomas B. Smith Sells 2,927 Shares
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Insider Thomas B. Smith Sells 2,927 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report