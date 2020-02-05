Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $23,551.41.

On Monday, December 2nd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $23,958.24.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.