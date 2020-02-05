TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) EVP Pamela A. Sergeeff Sells 3,035 Shares

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) EVP Pamela A. Sergeeff sold 3,035 shares of TiVo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $21,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,108 shares in the company, valued at $805,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TIVO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. TiVo Corp has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.21.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIVO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

