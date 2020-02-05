Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $784,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

