Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.
