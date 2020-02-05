EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

