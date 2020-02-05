Cfra Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $197.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cfra from $186.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $180.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71. The company has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $180.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

