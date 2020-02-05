Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.16. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

