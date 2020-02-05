AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.07 on Monday. AerCap has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

