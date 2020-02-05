BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $51.65 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRP by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

