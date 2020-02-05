BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

