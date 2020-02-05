Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $189.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $165.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $173.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $174.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.