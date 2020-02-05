Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) PT Raised to $87.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $86.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million.

