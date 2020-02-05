CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

