National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EYE stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Vision by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in National Vision by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

