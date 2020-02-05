Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $101.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.