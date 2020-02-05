Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $72.00 at UBS Group

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

