BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 198,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 152,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

GLD opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

