ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $27.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $19.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.