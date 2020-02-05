Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

LULU stock opened at $247.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,820,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

