Stifel Nicolaus Increases IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of IGMS opened at $39.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

