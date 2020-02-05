BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

