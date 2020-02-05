Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 269,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

