Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Sell

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Get NIC alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.