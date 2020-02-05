BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 733 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,494,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 514,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,256,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

