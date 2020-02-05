BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

