Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

